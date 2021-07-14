Andhra Pradesh: Alipiri police arrests woman for cheating and fleecing men over marriage in Tirupati

Alipiri police on Tuesday arrested a fugitive lady who cheated on several people in the name of marriage. According to CI Devendra Kumar, Sunilkumar (29) from Nagarajakandriga, Vijayapuram mandal lives in Satyanarayanapuram, Tirupati doing a marketing job. His acquaintance with M. Suhasini, who works in ADB Finance, led to love. The couple got married in December last year. Sunil Kumar's family gave 20 grams of gold to Suhasini after she said he was an orphan.



She then lied and took another Rs 2 lakh from Sunil's father. Sunil, who came to know about the matter and asked about the money the accused slipped out of the house on June 8. Based on her Aadhaar card, it was learned that she was already married to Venkateshwar from Nellore district and had a daughter.



It is also found out that another person had cheated in the same way a year ago. The victim complained to the police on June 13. Suhasini was arrested by the police at Vivekananda Circle at Tirupati SVIMS on Tuesday.