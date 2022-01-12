Andhra Pradesh: All set for Vaikunta Dwara Darshans at Tirumala from midnight

The much-awaited Tirumala Srivari Vaikunta Dwara Darshan will start after midnight at 1:40 am on Thursday. Vaikuntha Ekadashi celebrations will be held tomorrow at the Tirumala Temple where VIPs within the protocol are allowed to visit first and later all other devotees. The diety will appear before the devotees on the Swarna Ratham tomorrow from 9 am to 10 am to celebrate followed by Chakrasnanam at Pushkarini from 5 am to 6 am on Friday on the day of Dwadashi.



TTD officials said that Darshan passes would be given to VIPs who come in person. The officials said that the counters have been set up at Venkatakala, Ram Raj, Sita, Govind Sai, and Sannidanam guest houses under the Sri Padmavati Guest House for the arrangements of accommodation.



The Vaikunta Dwara darshan will continue from the 13th to the 22nd of this month. Earlier, the Vaikunta Dwara Darshans, which started in the year 1863 at Tirumala use to have darshans only for one day through Vaikunta later increased to 2 days in 1949.



However, due to the huge increase in the number of devotees, TTD has decided to increase it to 10 days from 2020. Devotees who have received tokens will have access to the Uttara Dwara Darshans from midnight today. The temple has already been decorated with lightning and flowers.