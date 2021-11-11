Andhra Pradesh: Heavy rain lashes Tirumala, landslides expected at ghat road

The Tirumala temple has been witnessing heavy rain since last midnight due to a low-pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal. Along with the Tirumala temple, the streets, cottages, parks, roads, and accommodation complexes were inundated with incessant rain. On the other hand, the low-lying areas were submerged in rainwater. Devotees are facing troubles due to the massive rains while temple staff is trying to pump out rainwater from the vicinity of the temple, Madha streets, and laddu distribution centers with motors.



Meanwhile, TTD officials warned motorists to slow down on the first and second ghat roads as heavy rains could cause landslides on the Tirumala Ghat road and made several suggestions through mics at the tollgates.



The temperatures have also fallen and cold intensity increased in Tirumala As a result, devotees are confined to dormitories.



On the other hand, the low-pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal is centered at 430 km east-southeast of Chennai and 420 km southeast of Puducherry. On Thursday morning, the meteorological department warned that it would strengthen further and turn into a cyclone in the southwestern Bay of Bengal resulting in heavy rains in parts of Andhra Pradesh.



