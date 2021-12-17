Andhra Pradesh: Restoration of second ghat road in Tirumala to be completed by month end

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Chairman YV Subba Reddy has directed the Chief Engineer to complete the repair work on the second ghat of Tirumala, which was damaged due to recent heavy rains, and to conduct a trial run by the end of this month to allow full vehicular traffic within Vaikuntha Ekadashi. The chairman on Thursday inspected the areas where repairs were being made.



Speaking to the media on the occasion, he said that despite the heavy boulders falling from the top, no one was injured. He said the fallen boulders had been completely removed and restoration work was underway on a war footing. He directed the engineering authorities to complete the work expeditiously at 7, 8, 9, 14, 15 km on Ghat Road.

He said that with the help of IIT experts, other areas where boulders fall on Ghat Road are also being identified and appropriate precautions are being taken. All these works will be completed by the end of this month and the Second Ghat Road will be made available to the devotees. Chairman accompanied by TTD Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao, SE-2 Jagadishwar Reddy, VGO Balireddy, EE Surendranath Reddy, Deputy EE Ramana, and others.