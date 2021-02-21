Andhra Pradesh: Sundarakanda Akhanda Parayanam held in Tirumala

As part of spiritual campaign against pandemic Covid Virus, TTD organised the 10th edition of Sundarakanda Akhanda Parayanam at Nada Neeranjanam platform in Tirumala on Sunday.

As many as 200 Vedic pundits including those from Dharmagiri Veda Vijnana Peetham, SV Vedic University, National Sanskrit university and TTD Veda Parayanadars recited 188 shlokas from 39 to 44 Sargas of Sundarakanda of Maharishi Valmiki on Sunday between 7am and 9am. The recitation was carried out by Vedic Scholars Seshacharyulu, Panakumara Sharma and Maruti.

While at the beginning of the programme, Dr G Bala krishna Prasad, the Asthana Gayaka of TTD along with Ammanacharya Project artist Bullemma rendered Annamacharya Kriti "Veedevo ala Vijayaraghavudu" and at the end rendered "Perginadu Choodarao Pedda Hanumantudu" with melody.

The SVBC channel live telecasted the parayanam for benefit of global devotees.

Additional EO and SVBC MD AV Dharma Reddy, National Sanskrit Varsity VC Muralidhara Sharma, Annamacharya Project Director Dakshinamurthy and others participated.