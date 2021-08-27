Andhra Pradesh: Swaroopanandendra Saraswati suggests to restore free darshans in Tirumala

Sri Sarada Peetadipathi Swaroopanandendra Saraswati suggested that the free darshans stopped in Tirumala due to covid should be restored. He said there would be no difficulties if a limited number of devotees were allowed to comply with the regulations. TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy and his wife on Thursday presented the Tirumala Srivari Prasadam to Swamiji, who was undergoing Chaturmasa Deeksha at the Sri Sarada Peetadipathi branch in Rishikesh. Swamiji congratulated Subba Reddy on taking over as chairman for the second time and bestowed blessings on him.



Swaroopananda Swamy advised YV Subba Reddy to conduct Hindu Dharma campaign in a new way with a special focus. He urged the TTD to work for the restoration of the old temples just as the TTD is focusing on the construction of new temples.

He suggested that this government should use them for the propagation of Hindu Dharma just as it had encouraged bhajan groups during the reign of the late CM Dr. YSR. He said the Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad, run by TTD should provide free promotional materials to bhajan groups. He said the government should take steps to rectify the drawbacks found in the Endowment department. TTD has been suggested to fill the vacant posts of Vedic scholars.