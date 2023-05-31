Live
Andhra Pradesh: Tiger cub dies at Sri Venkateswara Zoological park in Tirupati
One among the Tiger cubs, which were left by mother tiger died in Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park in Tirupati on Tuesday midnight. It is known that four tiger cubs were recently separated from their mother from Kurnool district and were brought to Tirupati Zoo Park for care.
Recently, the cubs were brought to rescue home. However, the zoo care taker discovered that the cub's front leg was broken while it was being fed and carried out the treatment with veternary doctors. In this process, the tiger cub, which fell seriously ill, died on Tuesday night.
Meanwhile, the officials are conducting the examinations to the remaining Tiger' cubs whether they are healthy or not.
