Andhra Pradesh: Young man ends life as parents refuse his love in Tirupati

The young man committed suicide on Friday after being upset that family members did not agree for marriage with the young woman he loved. The incident took place in Doravari Satra mandal in Tirupati. According to SI JP Srinivasa Reddy, Parthasarathy (25), second son of Vallamsetti Muninagayya of Lingampadu village in Doravarisatra Mandal, Lingampadu village, is working locally as an electrician in an industry. He fell in love with a young woman for some time and decided to marry her.



The family members said that they would get married after settling down in life after the were informed about this matter. Parthasarathy, who was upset, went behind another industry where he had worked in the past on Friday and drank weed. He then phoned his friend Naveen and informed him. Naveen, who arrived at the scene of the incident rushed Parthasarathy, who was unconscious, to Shree City Hospital.



After first aid there, he was shifted to Tirupati RUIA, where he succumbed to his injuries at night. Police have registered a case and are investigating according to a complaint lodged by deceased's brother Kumar.