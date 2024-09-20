Animal fat in Laddu prasadam: Hang the culprits, demands TDP

Nellore: TDP senior leader and party State official spokesperson Anam Venkataramana Reddy has said that former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, former Tirupati MLA B Karunakara Reddy, TTD EO M Dharma Reddy and Chairman YV Subbareddy should be hanged if the allegations that animal fat and other ingredients were mixed in Srivari Laddu Prasadam are proved.

He showed the lab test reports performed at a famous Gujarat-based National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), which confirmed that adulterated items mixed in Srivari Laddu Prasadam, at a press conference here on Thursday.

Venkataramana Reddy said as per the specifications the purity of the ghee used in making Laddu prasadam should be 96.8 per cent. But the reports say that the purity of ghee in two laddu samples was around 19 per cent. He also alleged that ingredients like soya beans, sunflower, maida, palm oil, fish oil, animal fat were mixed in ghee. He disclosed that this issue came to light after NDDB tested the ghee in the vehicle itself, being transported to TTD recently.

The TDP leader has recalled that during TDP regime in the past, Karnataka Milk Federation used to supply 15,000 kg of Nandini pure cow ghee with lab certification. After coming to power in 2019, the YSRCP government cancelled the old contracts and gave it to four agencies including AR Foods, he criticised.

The TDP leader said that the government is keen on conducting high level probe into the issue and will give severe punishment to the culprits involved in the scam.