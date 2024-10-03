Ankurarpanam performed for Annual Brahmotsavams at Tirumala

Vishwaksena, the Commander in Chief of Sri Venkateswara Swamy took out a celestial ride on Golden Tiruchi to verify the arrangements for the mega festival of his Master on Thursday evening.

"Ankurarpanam 'is a standard ritual madatorily performed at all the Sri Vaishnavite Shrines ahead of the commencement of a major religious rvent.

As a part of it, the priests ceremoniously sowed Navadhanyams in sacred earthen pots for germination at the Yagasala inside the temple.

As per the tenets of Vaikhanasa Agama, the sprouting of the seeds depicts the grandeur of the annual fete.

TTD EO J Syamala Rao, Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary, JEOs Goutami, Veerabrahmam, CVSO Sridhar, temple DyEO Lokanatham and others were present.



































