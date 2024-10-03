Live
- Iran resumes flights after missile attacks on Israel
- Grand Celebration of Jogulamba Ammavari Sharannavaratri Brahmotsavam Begins with Dhwajarohanam
- Mirchpur & Gohana: PM Modi's references spark unease within Cong ranks ahead of Haryana polls
- Yemen's Houthis claim launching fresh drone attack at Tel Aviv
- BJP has only given drugs, unemployment to Haryana: Rahul Gandhi
- BrowserStack tops G2’s 2014 list of best software cos in India
- RG Kar tragedy: Senior doctors urge junior colleagues to partially withdraw cease-work protest
- K’taka BJP slams Health Minister on Savarkar ‘beef eating’ remarks
- India welcomes return of Mauritian sovereignty over Chagos Archipelago
- Ankurarpanam performed for Annual Brahmotsavams at Tirumala
Highlights
Vishwaksena verifies the arrangements
Vishwaksena, the Commander in Chief of Sri Venkateswara Swamy took out a celestial ride on Golden Tiruchi to verify the arrangements for the mega festival of his Master on Thursday evening.
"Ankurarpanam 'is a standard ritual madatorily performed at all the Sri Vaishnavite Shrines ahead of the commencement of a major religious rvent.
As a part of it, the priests ceremoniously sowed Navadhanyams in sacred earthen pots for germination at the Yagasala inside the temple.
As per the tenets of Vaikhanasa Agama, the sprouting of the seeds depicts the grandeur of the annual fete.
TTD EO J Syamala Rao, Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary, JEOs Goutami, Veerabrahmam, CVSO Sridhar, temple DyEO Lokanatham and others were present.
