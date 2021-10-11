AP CM YS Jagan to visit Tirumala today, here is the schedule

The Tirumala Salakatla Brahmotsavams are being held in grand style. State Chief Minister YS Jagan will visit Tirumala today as part of the Brahmotsavam and will present silk robes to deity on behalf of the government. The Chief Minister's Office in Mangalagiri has stated the visit of CM YS Jagan to Tirumala. In the statement, the schedule of YS Jagan tour of Tirumala is mentioned.

According to the schedule, Chief Minister Jagan will leave Tadepalli at 2 pm today and arrive at Renigunta Airport at 3 p.m. From there, he will go straight to Bird Hospital and will inaugurate the children's heart disease treatment hospital built there and reach Alipiri and launch development programs.



Later in the evening, CM Jagan will visit the Bedi Anjaneyaswamy Temple in Tirumala and pay obeisance to the deity. From there, he will reach the Srivari temple by walk and visit Venkateswara Swamy to present the silk robes to the Swami on behalf of the government. CM Jagan will participate in other functions and then heads to Padmavati's guest house and stay there tonight.

Chief Minister Jagan will pay another visit to Tirumala diety on Tuesday and then visit Golla Mandapam after their darshan where he will launch Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel, Kannada, and Hindi channels and start the newly constructed Bundi Potu and reach Annamaiah Bhavan. Later the chief minister will participate in the signing of MoU program between the Farmer Empowerment Agency and TTD. The CM will reach Tadepalli residence at 11.40 am.