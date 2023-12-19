AP Guv offers prayers at Srivari Temple

Tirumala: The Honorable Governor of AP Sri Abdul Nazeer on Tuesday offered prayers at Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirumala.

Earlier he was given warm reception at Mahadwaram by TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy and EO AV Dharma Reddy while the archakas welcomed with the traditional Istikaphal temple honours.

After Darshan of Mula Virat, the Governor and his entourage were offered Vedaseervachanam by Vedic pundits at Ranganayakula Mandapam.

Later the Chairman and EO presented Srivari Thirtha Prasadams and 2024 TTD Calendars and Diaries.

Temple Dyeo Lokanatham,VGO Nanda Kishore and others were present.








