Live
- HPS inspired students to achieve excellence: President
- TMC distancing itself from Mallick as name from forest dept invitation dropped
- SC grants interim protection to varsity officials booked by UP Police in a religious conversion case
- Give justice to Vidarbha people and farmers, demands Maha Congress
- Act of some leaders was shame to me: Rajya Sabha Chairman
- IPL Auction 2024: Mitchell Starc sold to KKR for all-time high Rs 24.75, CSK get the service of Alzari Joseph
- MLAs can’t summon meetings of officers: Haryana CM
- Minister Ponnam urges auto walas to be patient for some time
- Students stripped, beaten up by teacher as punishment in Karnataka; accused arrested
- School job case: WBSSC affidavit will have to give details on irregularities adopted
Just In
AP Guv offers prayers at Srivari Temple
Highlights
The Honorable Governor of AP Sri Abdul Nazeer on Tuesday offered prayers at Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirumala.
Tirumala: The Honorable Governor of AP Sri Abdul Nazeer on Tuesday offered prayers at Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirumala.
Earlier he was given warm reception at Mahadwaram by TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy and EO AV Dharma Reddy while the archakas welcomed with the traditional Istikaphal temple honours.
After Darshan of Mula Virat, the Governor and his entourage were offered Vedaseervachanam by Vedic pundits at Ranganayakula Mandapam.
Later the Chairman and EO presented Srivari Thirtha Prasadams and 2024 TTD Calendars and Diaries.
Temple Dyeo Lokanatham,VGO Nanda Kishore and others were present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS