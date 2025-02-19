Live
Arrangements at full swing for Lokesh’s visit
TIRUPATI: Tirupati district officials are ensuring meticulous preparations for the visit of Minister for Education and IT, Nara Lokesh on Wednesday.
District Collector Dr S Venkateswar has instructed the authorities concerned to oversee the arrangements for the Minister’s scheduled programmes in the city.
As part of his visit, Minister Lokesh will inaugurate the newly-constructed Multi-Purpose Sports Complex at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), built at a cost of Rs 5.7 crore.
The inauguration is set for Wednesday at 2.15 pm. Ahead of the event, the District Collector, along with SAAP Chairman A Ravi Naidu, SPMVV Vice-Chancellor Prof V Uma, and Registrar Prof N Rajini, inspected the arrangements and provided necessary directives to ensure a seamless programme.
Earlier, Tirupati SP V Harshavardhan Raju also reviewed security and logistical arrangements at the university. Several officials, including District Sports Development Officer Syed Saheb and tahsildar Bhagyalakshmi were present.