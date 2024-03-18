Art camp held at Mohan Babu University

Tirupati: The 11th anniversary celebrations of ‘Vishnu Art Foundation’ began at Mohan Babu University (MBU) on Sunday. As part of it, an art camp was held, which was inaugurated by MBU Chancellor M Mohan Babu. About 40 artists took part and exhibited their talent. Speaking on the occasion, Foundation founder-president Manchu Vishnu said that paintings help propagate the culture for future generations. Keeping this in mind the foundation was established through which famed artists are being invited every year and making them draw various paintings. The event was being held for the past 11 years under the guidance of renowned Kalamkari painter Gurajala Ramesh. The programme will also help motivate the students to show interest in paintings.