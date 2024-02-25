Aspirants upset in Dhone, Kodumur constituencies

Kurnool : The release of the first list of candidates by the TDP for the ensuing Assembly polls, has upset the party aspirants in Dhone Assembly constituency in Nandyal district and Kodumur constituency in Kurnool district.

Except Nandikotkur constituency in Nandyal Lok Sabha constituency, the names of candidates for all six Assembly constituencies, Dhone, Banaganapalle, Nandyal, Panyam, Allagadda and Srisailam, have been declared.

The candidates of five constituencies, Budda Rajasekhar Reddy (Srisailam), BC Janardhan Reddy (Banaganapalle), Bhuma Akhila Priya (Allagadda) , NMD Farooq (Nandyal) and Gowru Cheritha Reddy (Panyam) were as per the expectations but there has been a twist in Dhone constituency.

Two years ago, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu had openly announced the name of Dharmavaram Subba Reddy as the MLA candidate for 2024 Assembly election. Since then Subba Reddy has intensively worked for the party and he is confident of getting the ticket. But on Saturday, Subba Reddy was shocked as he was replaced by Kotla Jaya Surya Prakash Reddy.

Upset over this, Subba Reddy said he will announce his future course of action in a week’s time. He also called upon his cadre to stay calm for a week.

In a similar manner, Naidu has announced the name of a novice for Kodumur constituency, Boggula Dastagiri. With the announcement of Dastagiri the present constituency in-charge Akepogu Prabhakar is feeling let down. Speaking to the media, Prabhakar threatened that he along with his family members will commit suicide if Naidu does not reconsider the decision.

Prabhakar said that he was in the party for 30 years. He wondered how Naidu could give ticket to Dastagiri who is a novice and even does not have party membership.