Avail municipal services through Puramitra app

Tirupati: MunicipalCorporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya said the Puramitra App introduced by the Municipal Administration department will help the residents avail all the municipal services from their homes.

People can pay taxes, file complaints and also avail all other services through the App and wanted all the residents to make use of the App.

The Commissioner along with senior officials inspected the door-to-door survey which was taken up by the government Statewide to collect details of the people living in the urban areas including their socio-economic condition employment, education etc.

Directing the field staff to strive for early completion of door-to-door service, she urged the residents to extend their cooperation to the survey aimed at preparing a comprehensive report on the people living in the urban areas. Trainee Collector Raghuvamsi and Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah were also present.