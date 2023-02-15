Awareness meet on cybercrimes held in Sri City

Tirupati: District Police Department organised an awareness session on 'Cyber Crime & Cyber Security' in Sri City on Tuesday for the benefit of the human resource managers of various industrial entities.

I L Narashima Rao, senior manager at Cyber Peace Foundation, Hyderabad, gave the lecture on 'Cybercrime & Cyber Security'.

He highlighted the importance of cyber security and stressed on the need of creating awareness about frauds and mischief in the online world. He shared special tips for performing internet-related activities and cautioned to verify the authenticity of a website before logging into it to avoid being the victims of cyber-attacks. Additional SP Vimala Kumari said that the police department has been cracking several cybercrimes through its state-of-the-art cyber lab in Tirupati and also playing a key role in creating awareness on the frauds. Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy said that the trending technology workshop would update the knowledge of the industrial fraternity.

He asked the participants to understand the risks and know the details about the preventive measures for safeguarding the system. Cyber Crime CI O Ramachandra Reddy and his team were present. About 120 HR managers and executives of the industrial units of Sri City attended the workshop.