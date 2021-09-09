Be cautious while dealing online with money transactions: Urban SP Venkata Appala Naidu

Tirupati: In a laudable gesture, urban police organised one day workshop cum awareness programme on latest electronic safety equipment.

The workshop was organised at SV University auditorium in Tirupati on Wednesday wherein bankers, gated community people, shop keepers, business establishments, jewelry shop owners, pharmacists, students and public participated.

While addressing SP Venkata Appala Naidu said it is imperative to update knowledge on electronic safety equipment and also to know tips to be safe from becoming prey to the cyber crimes which have been increasing every day, particularly during Covid pandemic time.

Citing mythological incidents from Ramayana and Mahabharata, the SP said breach of security guidelines, negligence in installing CC cameras, not providing GPRS tracking system to mobiles etc leads to increase of occurring crimes.

Cyber expert and Cyber Peace Foundation Senior Project Manager IL Narsimha Rao from Hyderabad explained different types of cyber crimes and the criminals' way of luring people and he also gave lot of tips to follow to be safe from cyber criminals like not to sharing of CVV number, OTP generated in their mobile, change of passwords set for apps using for money transaction like goggle pay, phone pay, interne banking etc at least monthly once which can prevent siphoning of money from bank account.

Additional SP Supraja explained about working of Locked House Monitoring System, GPRS trackers for tracing stolen vehicles, CC cameras at business establishments etc and sought the public to adopt such latest technology electronic gadgets to be safe from crimes.

Later, SP visited electronic equipment stalls erected outside the auditorium and was explained their working system. DSPs Narasappa(west), Katamaraju(traffic), Muralidhar (CCS), Kondaiah (Command Control Room), Nandakishore (Armed Reserve) and CIs, SIs were present.