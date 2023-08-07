Best PR counsellor award to Ramakant Sarma

Tirupati: C Ramakanta Sarma, who has served nearly 33 years in the field of Public Relations and instrumental for establishment of Tirupati Chapter of Public Relations Society of India (PRSI), has been honoured with national award as ‘Best Public Relations Counsellor.’

It was in recognition of his 25 years long committed service in the area of counselling, teaching, research and training. The Telangana government media adviser KV Ramanachari presented the award to Ramakanta Sarma on the occasion of the 16th P R Education Day organised jointly by CVN PR Foundation and PRSI, Hyderabad Chapter on Sunday.

Ramakanta Sarma was also a member, India Foundation for PR Education and Research, New Delhi for a period of five years 1993-1998. He also has the credit of having published 28 articles in English on public relations, communications, management, media in prestigious national journals, Employment News, Communicator, Industrial Herald, P R Voice, Daily Herald etc., Also he had credit of 104 published articles in Telugu in popular newspapers and delivered 50 Radio talks and broadcast through various AIR stations.

PRSI Tirupati Chapter chairman K Srinivasa Rao, secretary D Chandramohan, NC Member NB Harshavardhan Reddy, Vice-Chairman M Chandramohan Rao, TTD PRO Dr T Ravi, past chairpersons Dr NB Sudhakar Reddy, Dr C Swarajyalakshmi and EC Member RCK Raju congratulated Ramakanta Sarma for his achievement.