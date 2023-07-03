Live
BIRRD follows world-class medical standards: TTD JEO
Sada Bhargavi calls for more such summits on various aspects of orthopaedics in the coming days
Tirupati: TTD JEO for Health & Education Sada Bhargavi called upon orthopaedic patients from all over the country to take the benefit of world-class medical infrastructure facilities available in TTD-run BIRRD hospital at affordable cost.
Addressing the concluding session of three-day ‘Operative Arthroplasty’ summit at hotel Grand Ridge in Tirupati on Sunday, she said during the summit live operations were performed including critical cases like kneecap and implants on 22 patients which were watched virtually by over 200 doctors across the country by inviting reputed doctors from across the country.
She complimented doctors, who performed a kneecap transplant on a 14-year-old girl on the last day. She also complimented BIRRD OSD Dr Reddappa Reddy and his team comprising Dr Pradeep, Dr Venugopal and Dr Deepak, who have successfully conducted the summit.
She called for more summits on various aspects of orthopaedics in the coming days.
The JEO also thanked TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy and EO A V Dharma Reddy for making the maiden event possible in the four decades history of BIRRD.
Dr Reddappa Reddy said TTD has been providing free accommodation, transport, boarding, Srivari Darshan etc. for the expert doctors, who are performing free service at BIRRD hospital. Hip replacement expert Dr Krishna Kiran, HoD at Medicare Hospital, Hyderabad said the experience of interacting with young doctors was educative and thanked the TTD management for the opportunity.
Dr Rajkumar Natesan, Secretary of Indian Arthroplasty Association, Dr Sunanda Kumar Reddy, President of AP orthopaedic society, Dr Subba Reddy, observer from Indian Medical Council, doctors from BIRRD and Dr Vivek representative of Meril organisation were also present.