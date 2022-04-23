BJP attacks 'barbaric' rule in the state

Tirupati: BJP leaders lambasted the government for its "barbaric rule" where officials were snatching away the vehicles of people for the Chief Minister's protocol convoy.

Addressing the media here on Friday, BJP state spokespersons G Bhanuprakash Reddy and Samanchi Srinivas demanded the government to clear the pending dues of Rs 2.22 crore to Nikhita Travels in the city which supplied cars for various VIP visits between 2014 to 2021.

They also said the case of Nikhitha Travels was only one example, but the government has to clear dues to many travel agents and individuals for using their vehicles for convoy purpose. Citing the recent incident at Ongole where a constable forcible snatched away a car while they were on their way to Tirupati along with family, Bhanuprakash said it was really atrocious taking away a car for CM's convoy leaving a family along with women and children on the road at midnight. The BJP leaders also demanded the government to release a new job calendar with 2.36 lakh government jobs for the benefit of the unemployed youth as promised by Jagan Mohan Reddy before coming to power. They alleged that the YSRCP government has betrayed the youth on promised job calendar.

Party district secretary Varaprasad , leader Srinivasulu and others were present.