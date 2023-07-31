BJP comes out in support of Purandeswari

Tirupati: Coming out in support of her party, State BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari and leaders slammed the YSRCP leaders including the Minister for attacking Purandeswari over the mounting debts issue of the State.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, leaders including BJP State spokespersons G Bhanuprakash Reddy and Samanchi Srinivas and State secretary Kola Anand Kumar found fault with YSRCP leaders pouncing on Purandeswari for speaking the truth that the State is pushed into the mire of debts during the four year rule of YSRCP government. Saying that whether it is not fact that the total borrowings of the YSRCP government crossed Rs 10.70 lakh, the BJP leaders dared the ruling party leaders to bring out a white paper on the borrowings it took after the party came to power and also on the funds received from the Centre for the welfare schemes including distribution of rice free of cost to poor, incentives to farmers, for rural employment scheme etc.

They criticised that ruling party leaders including Minister RK Roja and Botcha Satyanarayana and others were unable to digest State BJP expressing concern on the State’s debt burden and explaining the financial crisis the State is facing to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman and exposing funds’ diversion by the State government, hence they attacked Purandeswari.

In Chittoor, BJP OBC Morcha State secretary Atluri Srinivasulu criticised YSRCP leaders for attacking party State president for speaking truth on the alarming debt burden. In a statement here on Sunday, he dared the YSRCP leaders for a public debate on the state’s precarious financial position and also on the diversion of Central funds.