  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

BJP election management committee meeting held

BJP party leaders felicitating party national general secretary and State Election in-charge Arun Singh and Parliament candidate Varaprasad with a huge garland in Tirupati on Thursday
x

BJP party leaders felicitating party national general secretary and State Election in-charge Arun Singh and Parliament candidate Varaprasad with a huge garland in Tirupati on Thursday

Highlights

Tirupati: BJP Election Management Committee meeting for Tirupati Parliament and seven Assembly constituencies was held on Thursday at a private hotel...

Tirupati: BJP Election Management Committee meeting for Tirupati Parliament and seven Assembly constituencies was held on Thursday at a private hotel in Tirupati. The programme was attended by BJP national general secretary and State Election in-charge Arun Singh, Parliament candidate Varaprasad and others. BJP cultural in-charge Gundala Gopinath Reddy felicitated the duo with Gaja Mala.

Party cadre was suggested to work towards winning the coalition candidates in the upcoming elections and to make Narendra Modi Prime Minister again.

The event was attended by party district president Chandrapappa, national executive director Dayakar Reddy, leaders Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Samanchi Srinivas, Jalli Madhusudhan, Tondamanati Subrahmanyam Reddy, Mallarapu Ravi Prasad, Bidi Balaji and others.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X