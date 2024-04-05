BJP election management committee meeting held

Tirupati: BJP Election Management Committee meeting for Tirupati Parliament and seven Assembly constituencies was held on Thursday at a private hotel in Tirupati. The programme was attended by BJP national general secretary and State Election in-charge Arun Singh, Parliament candidate Varaprasad and others. BJP cultural in-charge Gundala Gopinath Reddy felicitated the duo with Gaja Mala.

Party cadre was suggested to work towards winning the coalition candidates in the upcoming elections and to make Narendra Modi Prime Minister again.

The event was attended by party district president Chandrapappa, national executive director Dayakar Reddy, leaders Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Samanchi Srinivas, Jalli Madhusudhan, Tondamanati Subrahmanyam Reddy, Mallarapu Ravi Prasad, Bidi Balaji and others.