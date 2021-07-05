BJP leaders pay rich tributes to Chilakam Ramachandra Reddy

Tirupati: A large number of BJP leaders and activists paid their last respects to party veteran leader Chilakam Ramachandra Reddy whose mortal remains were kept at his ancestral house at Mangalam village in Vijayapuram mandal near Nagari on Sunday.

BJP State president Somu Veerraju, State general secretary Vishnuvardan Reddy, party spokesperson S Sreenivas, State secretary Ramesh, BJP SC Morcha State general secretary Munisubramanyam and others visited the house and consoled the bereaved family.

The leaders recalled his contribution for strengthening the party in undivided Andhra Pradesh and also his fight on many issues including completion of irrigation projects and against factionalism in Rayalaseema districts affecting its growth.

It may be recalled that Ramachandra Reddy who was suffering from serious illness breathed his last at a private hospital in Chennai on Saturday night and his body was brought to his native village on Sunday for performing the last rites.

CPI national secretary K Narayana in a statement condoled the death of Ramachandra Reddy and recalled his long association with him when he was working as a CPI district secretary in Chittoor town.

Mahila Congress State president K Prameelamma also mourned the death of the veteran BJP leader and recalled the efforts made by him to augment water supply to Rayalaseema region.