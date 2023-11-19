BJP opposes TTD funding for corporation works

Tirupati: BJP strongly opposed allocation of TTD funds for taking up the works of Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) and also flayed for increasing the number of VIP darshan tickets for the sake of MPs and MLAs, which would ultimately reduce darshan timings for common pilgrims. Party State spokesperson G Bhanuprakash Reddy, district secretary Vara Prasad and Tirupati Assembly segment in-charge K Ajay Kumar addressed the media here on Saturday.



Bhanuprakash Reddy pointed out that TTD Trust Board during its last three meetings had approved funding to a tune of about Rs 200 crore towards municipal corporation works, including roads and to pay wages to contract health workers, who were engaged in 40 divisions in the pilgrim city for sanitation works. Instead of splurging TTD funds for the corporation works, he suggested that local MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, who is also TTD chairman, should use his good office to get funds from the State and Central governments for roads and sanitation works in the city.

Reminding that the Centre had sponsored Rs 2,000 crore under Smart City project and other schemes being implemented in the city for improving basic infrastructure facilities like roads, sanitation and augmentation of water supply, Bhanuprakash said the local legislator should strive to get more funds from the government if required, but not indiscriminately spend TTD funds. In the same breath, he made it clear that BJP is not against the development of the city to cope with the increasing population, particularly pilgrims coming from various places for

darshan. The BJP leader warned that he would resort to legal course if the TTD fails to refrain from spending TTD funds for corporation purposes. He demanded the government to implement RTI Act in TTD to ensure transparency regarding sanction of funds by the temple management and also tickets being issued under discretionary quota.