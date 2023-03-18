Blow to CPM-backed PDF, morale booster to TDP
PDF has been winning the teachers constituency seat consecutively in the past four elections
In the election to the Graduates constituency also the PDF candidate Meegada Venkateswara Reddy pushed to third position with TDP and YSRCP remaining in the first and second place. In the counting of first preference votes, Venkateswar Reddy got only38,001 while TDP backed Kancharla Srikanth Chowdary secured 1,12,514 votes while his rival YSRCP candidate Pernati Syamprasad Reddy 85,252. The required votes to win are 1,24,181.
As no candidate got the required votes to win in the counting of first preference vote, second preference votes were taken up for counting which was going on when reports last came in. However, sources revealed that the TDP candidate was inching close to cross the halfway mark to win. Interestingly, the YSRCP despite its high voltage campaign, involving ministers, MPs, MLAs in the three districts failed to win the election, which is considered as a jolt to the ruling party.