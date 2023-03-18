Blow to CPM-backed PDF, morale booster to TDP

CPM-backed Progressive Democratic Front (PDF) received a major blow in the East Rayalaseema MLC elections in both Teachers and Graduates constituencies. The PDF candidate Babureddy Pokkireddy lost to YSRCP supported Chandrasekhara Reddy Parvatha Reddy with a narrow margin of 1,043 votes after the counting of the second preference votes. As no candidate was secured 50 per cent plus 1 votes in the total polled votes, the counting of second preference votes were taken up leading to YSRCP candidate winning the Rayalaseema East Teachers constituency comprising Chittoor, Nellore and Ongole. The PDF, which has been winning the seat consecutively in the past four elections i.e. holding the seat for 24 years, could not withstand the onslaught of the ruling party which ultimately won the seat.





In the election to the Graduates constituency also the PDF candidate Meegada Venkateswara Reddy pushed to third position with TDP and YSRCP remaining in the first and second place. In the counting of first preference votes, Venkateswar Reddy got only38,001 while TDP backed Kancharla Srikanth Chowdary secured 1,12,514 votes while his rival YSRCP candidate Pernati Syamprasad Reddy 85,252. The required votes to win are 1,24,181.





As no candidate got the required votes to win in the counting of first preference vote, second preference votes were taken up for counting which was going on when reports last came in. However, sources revealed that the TDP candidate was inching close to cross the halfway mark to win. Interestingly, the YSRCP despite its high voltage campaign, involving ministers, MPs, MLAs in the three districts failed to win the election, which is considered as a jolt to the ruling party.