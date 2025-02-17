Brahmin matrimonial meet held in Tirupati

Tirupati: The Brahmin Matrimonial meet, organised by the Tirupati Brahmin Samajam (TBS) and the Andhra Pradesh Brahmin Samkshema Samakhya (APBSS), was held with grandeur at the Vaikhanasa Kalyana Mandapam on Sunday. The event, aimed at connecting eligible brides and grooms from Brahmin families, also included the celebration of the Shashtipoorthi Mahotsavam (60th birthday celebrations).

The event was presided over by the Secretary of the Brahmin Society, Kottapalli. Prominent guests included MLA Arani Srinivas, TTD Board memberG Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Sri Venkateswara Vedic University Vice-Chancellor Dr Rani Sadasiva Murthy and National Sanskrit University Vice Chancellor Prof GSR Krishna Murthy. Other distinguished attendees included State President Venkata Nagaraju, General Secretary Vasudeva Rao, Executive President Kameswara Prasad Rao, and MSK Prasad.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Rani Sadasiva Murthy emphasised the significance of the Brahmin community’s traditional roles, stating that while software professionals have lucrative careers, temple priests and Vedic scholars offer invaluable spiritual services.

Vice Presidents of TBS, Venkata Perumal and Sanath Kumar, General Secretary K Ajay Kumar, State Youth president of APBSS Vedam Hariprasad, TBS member Bhimas Ashok among others took part. Brahmin families from across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu took part in the event. The ShashtipoorthiMahotsavam was conducted under the supervision of Dr Chakravarti Raghavan, OV Rama Sharma, Gangadhar Rao, and CG Shankar.