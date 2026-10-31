Brahmin welfare federation demands probe into Sharma’s death

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Brahmin Welfare Federation State General Secretary Vedam Hariprasad has demanded a comprehensive investigation into the suspicious death of Gutti Srinivasa Sharma, manager of Andhra Pradesh Brahmin Welfare Corporation and Cooperative Credit Society’s Vijayawada branch.

He said Sharma’s death had raised serious concerns among Brahmin families, who had deposited their hard-earned money in the society. Transferring the corporation’s CEO was not enough and demanded action against those responsible for alleged irregularities. Hariprasad called for an impartial inquiry by a sitting judge into Sharma’s death and a complete audit of the society and its bank branches across all districts. He also sought action over allegations of harassment and forced signatures by officials. He demanded transparent monitoring with local Brahmin community representatives in every branch and Rs 5 crore compensation for Sharma’s family.