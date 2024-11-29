Live
Just In
Brahmotsavam begins grandly at Tiruchanoor
Tirupati: ‘Dhwaja Patam’ was hoisted to signal the beginning of Navahnika Karthika Brahmotsavam at Tiruchanoor on Thursday. The priests hoisted the holy flag, carrying the imprint of the divine elephant.
TTD EO J Syamala Rao, Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, JEO Veerabrahmam, CVSO Sridhar, Deputy EO Govindarajan, Pancharatra Agama Advisor Manikantha Swamy, Kankana Bhattar Srinivasa Charyulu, priest Babu Swamy and others were present.
Later, the EO launched Pushpa Pradarshana in Friday Gardens. He said TTD has made elaborate arrangements to provide darshan as well vahana darshan to the devotees.
Murali Krishna blesses devotees
On the first evening of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavams at Tiruchanoor on Thursday, Sri Padmavati Devi blessed devotees as Murali Krishna on Chinna Sesha Vahanam. A total of 12 teams with 298 artistes performed their skills in front of the vahanam.