Call for a renewed fight to achieve old pension system

Tirupati: Stating that CPS (Contributory Pension System) Employees Association has decided to resume agitation for old pension scheme, its State associate president Cheerla Kiran gave a call to the employees for a renewed fight to achieve their goal.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, Kiran informed that in a recent meeting in Vijayawada the employees decided to observe Black Day on September 1. Depending on the government response, employees will intensify the fight. He said the previous YSRCP government was oppressive against the employees and used force on them curbing their protests and even detained many people. He said that though the present government is friendly with the employees, but so far has not taken any decision in favour of the old pension system replacing the CPS. In this connection, Kiran said, a delegation of employees met Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan in Tirupati on reviving old pension system, who assured to consider the employees demand.