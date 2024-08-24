  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Call for a renewed fight to achieve old pension system

CPS Employees Association State associate president Cheerla Kiran speaking to the media in Tirupati on Friday
x

CPS Employees Association State associate president Cheerla Kiran speaking to the media in Tirupati on Friday

Highlights

Stating that CPS (Contributory Pension System) Employees Association has decided to resume agitation for old pension scheme, its State associate president Cheerla Kiran gave a call to the employees for a renewed fight to achieve their goal.

Tirupati: Stating that CPS (Contributory Pension System) Employees Association has decided to resume agitation for old pension scheme, its State associate president Cheerla Kiran gave a call to the employees for a renewed fight to achieve their goal.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, Kiran informed that in a recent meeting in Vijayawada the employees decided to observe Black Day on September 1. Depending on the government response, employees will intensify the fight. He said the previous YSRCP government was oppressive against the employees and used force on them curbing their protests and even detained many people. He said that though the present government is friendly with the employees, but so far has not taken any decision in favour of the old pension system replacing the CPS. In this connection, Kiran said, a delegation of employees met Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan in Tirupati on reviving old pension system, who assured to consider the employees demand.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X