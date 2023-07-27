Live
Candle-light rally to restore peace in Manipur held
Tirupati: Expressing solidarity to Manipur victims and demanding the Centre to restore peace in the state, various social organisations, jointly held a candle-light rally here on Wednesday.
The rally which began at Vivekananda Statue near SV Medical College ended at Annarao Circle in the city. Members of Rotary International, Way Foundation, Consortium of NGOs, Vemana Vignana Kendram and others participated in the rally.
Speakers including Nagarjuna, Nirmala and Muthyala Reddy strongly condemned the recent incidents of sexual assault on two Kuki tribal women and criticised the Centre for its apathy in containing the violence going on for more than 80 days in Manipur state displacing thousands of families and 170 loss of lives and injuries to hundreds. They urged the Centre to take concrete measures to restore peace, security to the lives and properties of the people in the strife-torn north-east state.