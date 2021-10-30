Chandrababu Naidu lambasts 'state-sponsored terrorism'

Tirupati: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu strongly reiterated that the state government has been resorting to state-sponsored terrorism and has no right to govern in the state. Addressing a public meeting in Kuppam on Friday as part of his two-day visit to his constituency, he said that there is every need to protect 'dharma' in the state.

Soon after he started addressing people, there was some disturbance in the crowds and the cadres alleged that one man was having stones in his bag.

They reportedly beaten up him hard and handed over to police. Later, it was found that he is an employee of APTDC and reached Kuppam with his bag as he was transferred from Chandragiri and faced an unfortunate incident.

He asked the police whether any action was taken against YSRCP activist who allegedly pushed the Circle Inspector recently in Kuppam and said that the ruling party has been even attacking the police.

Recalling a YSRCP leader's abuses against him saying that he will throw bomb on his car if he criticises minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, the TDP chief challenged Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to put all abuses made by both YSRCP and TDP leaders during the last two-and-a-half years before the people and let them decide.

He said the inefficient government has been purchasing power at Rs 20 per unit and passing off the burden onto the people. It failed on all fronts and the prices of essentials have skyrocketed. About 40 lakh construction workers have been going hungry due to lack of work owing to sand shortages. Sand has become a scarce commodity for the common people. Government employees were not getting salaries and pensions regularly. The government made farmers bankrupt, he lambasted.

Naidu said that he was seeing anger and vengeance among the TDP cadres in Kuppam for the first time against the ruling party after seeing the misdeeds of the ruling party and now they should make the people also realise that. Though TDP has almost completed Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi canals to bring water to Kuppam, the present government has failed to complete them with its step-motherly attitude.

He listed various incidents to show the government's negligence towards Kuppam constituency. Ignoring all his vast experience, the ruling party leaders were trying to play mind game with him and said that these "Tughlakhs" will not succeed in that. Naidu appealed to the people not to yield to any offerings and vote for TDP candidates to win all 25 seats in the ensuing Kuppam municipality elections.

He introduced TDP's municipal chairman candidate Thrilok to the people and asked them to support him and other candidates in the elections.

Party leaders N Amaranath Reddy, P S Munirathnam, Gounivari Srinivasulu, P Manohar, MLA Nimmala Ramanaidu and other leaders took part in the meeting.