Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das worships Lord Balaji

Tirumala: Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das offered prayers at Tirumala shrine on Sunday. Earlier, following the age-old practice, he paid a visit to Balalaya Varaha Swamy to offer prayers and then reached Tirumala temple along with his family.

After darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy, he was offered Vedaseervachanam by Vedic Pundits in Ranganayakula Mandapam. TTD EO Dr K S Jawahar Reddy offered Theertha Prasadams and a laminated photo of Srivaru to the dignitary. CVSO Gopinath Jatti was also present.