Children's hospital row: TDP demands resignation of TTD chairman

Tirupati: A committee of state TDP leaders led by national spokesperson K Pattabhi Ramvisited the proposed site for the construction of children's hospital by TTD here on Saturday. Pattabhi alleged that relatives of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had chalked out a plan to grab valuable TTD lands in the name of hospital.

It may be recalled that TTD entered into an agreement with Mumbai-based Udveg Infrastructure and Consultancy Private Ltd to construct an hospital behind BIRRD hospital in Tirupati at an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore. After studying the activities of the company, TDP leaders observed that it has no good financial health as it has only a few thousands of rupees in its accounts.

TDP leader Pattabhi questioned the motive behind the overenthusiasm by TTD higher-ups in signing an agreement with such a dubious company. He demanded the Chief Minister to make a statement on this. He also sought the resignation of TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy or else the Chief Minister has to dismiss him.

MLC B Ramprasad said that there was a conspiracy behind allotting Lord Venkateswara's lands to private people. He questioned how TTD blindly believed such organisations which say openly that they collect donations online and demanded to release the agreement details.

TDP state media coordinator D Narendra, official spokesperson Pilli Manikyala Rao, state Telugu Yuvata leader B Vamsi Krishna, state Telugu Mahila leader Kalyani, Rayalaseema media coordinator Sreedhar Varma and others were present.