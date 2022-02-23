Chittoor sees declining trend in Covid cases

Tirupati: After almost one year, the steep fall in Covid cases brought in a big respite to Chittoor district. For the first time in one year the cases reached a single digit on Tuesday as only eight cases were reported. This was the lowest number of cases after February 14, 2021 on which the district witnessed four cases.



After the first and second waves of Covid an underlying tension prevailed among everyone as they passed through a terrific state of situation in hospitals. Comparatively, with the Omicron led Covid third wave, people heaved a sigh of relief as it has not forced a majority of patients to hospitalisation.

A large number of people even did not get themselves tested during the third wave, but simply used paracetamol and antibiotics purchased over the counters on their own.

With this there was a view that, Covid too has become another kind of routine infection and has to travel with it for some more time. Though, still some argue that, had the district administration conducted Covid testing as was done in the first two waves, the number of cases would have been even more. Yet, going in line with the trend in the country, the fall in Covid cases in Chittoor district was a great relief, said an official.

The declining trend in Covid cases has improved all commercial and social activities and the education system has been getting on track gradually which could not be seen last year. Students of various classes are now getting ready for examinations which appear to be a certainty after two years.

Restrictions on visiting temples were already eased out and even the TTD has been slowly increasing the number of devotees which has crossed 40,000 mark daily now. There are plans to take the number to above 50,000 very soon which is an indication of reduced Covid fears.

Various Sivaite temples including Srikalahasti devasthanam have been gearing up to perform Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavams on a grand scale Arrangements have reached final stages at all temples. Though officials and doctors were advising to continue wearing masks, people have even ignored this aspect also now which clearly shows that psychologically they have come out of Covid situation.

Meanwhile, Chittoor district is having less than 200 active cases now though it has been reporting at least one death every day taking the total death toll to 1,994 which is highest in the State followed by Krishna district with 1,491 deaths. Out of eight cases reported on Tuesday, Tirupati accounts for five cases.