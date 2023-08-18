  • Menu
Chittoor: SP Y Rishanth Reddy tells scribes to take active part in social service

SP Rishanth Reddy serving food for orphans in Chittoor on Thursday. Civic chief J Aruna is also seen.

Superintendent of Police Y Rishanth Reddy on Thursday called upon the journalists to take active part in social service too apart from their regular duties.

Chittoor : Superintendent of Police Y Rishanth Reddy on Thursday called upon the journalists to take active part in social service too apart from their regular duties. Distributing food to poor and needy at a programme organised by Chittoor Press Club to mark the APWJ Union Formation Day, the SP said all should work towards eradication of poverty in the society. Municipal Commissioner Dr J Aruna , Press Club president Lokanatham, secretary Ashok and treasurer Nani were present.

