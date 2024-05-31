CITU Formation Day celebrated

Tirupati: The 70th Formation Day of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), a national-level trade union, was celebrated here on Thursday.

After hoisting the flag at district office here, general secretary Kandara Murali said that CITU was founded in 1970 and emerged as one of the biggest trade union in the country, fighting to protect the interest of workers and employees. Great leaders like Jyoti Basu, Putchalapalli Sundarayya and many others were responsible for building CITU as a strong trade union.

Murali said that YSRCP, TDP and Jana Sena are supporting BJP directly or indirectly in Andhra Pradesh, which is very unfortunate and against the working class. In this connection, he recalled many struggles led by CITU at national and State-levels and also in Tirupati city, where it has been fighting for the sake of contract and outsourcing employees working in TTD.