Civic chief inspects Kalyani Dam
Tirupati: Tirupati Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya along with engineering officials inspected Kalyani Dam on Friday, one of the sources of drinking water supply to the pilgrim center.
Due to the recent rains, the dam received substantial inflow resulting in the water level of the dam increased to 310 metres against its Full Reservoir Level of 274.31 metres.
Commissioner Mourya said the present water available in the dam is sufficient for about nine months as such there will be no dearth of water in the coming summer season. She directed engineering officials to overhaul the water lines including main pipeline from the dam to the city, storage points and distributary lines and keep them ready for water supply.
ME Gomati, DE Madhu Kumar were present.