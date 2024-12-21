  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Civic chief inspects Kalyani Dam

Civic chief inspects Kalyani Dam
x
Highlights

Tirupati: Tirupati Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya along with engineering officials inspected Kalyani Dam on Friday, one of the...

Tirupati: Tirupati Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya along with engineering officials inspected Kalyani Dam on Friday, one of the sources of drinking water supply to the pilgrim center.

Due to the recent rains, the dam received substantial inflow resulting in the water level of the dam increased to 310 metres against its Full Reservoir Level of 274.31 metres.

Commissioner Mourya said the present water available in the dam is sufficient for about nine months as such there will be no dearth of water in the coming summer season. She directed engineering officials to overhaul the water lines including main pipeline from the dam to the city, storage points and distributary lines and keep them ready for water supply.

ME Gomati, DE Madhu Kumar were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick