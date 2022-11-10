  • Menu
CJI receives Theertha Prasadams of Lord Venkateswara

TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy and Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy made a courtesy call on Chief Justice of India (CJI) DV Chandrachud in New Delhi on Wednesday after he was sworn in. They are seen presenting TTD calendar and a memento to the new CJI.
TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy and Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy made a courtesy call on Chief Justice of India (CJI) DV Chandrachud in New Delhi on Wednesday after he was sworn in. They are seen presenting TTD calendar and a memento to the new CJI.

TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy and EO A V Dharma Reddy meet Justice D Y Chandrachud in New Delhi and also present him the TTD calendar and diary

Tirumala: Justice Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud on Wednesday took oath as the 50th Chief Justice of India (CJI) and on the occasion he received the divine blessings of Lord Sri Venkateswara.

The Vedic Pundits of Tirumala offered him blessings in New Delhi.

TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy along with Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy who had formally met the CJI at his office, offered Theertha Prasadams, TTD calendar and diary to the new Chief Justice of India after Veda Aasirvachanam by the pundits.

