CJI receives Theertha Prasadams of Lord Venkateswara

Tirumala: Justice Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud on Wednesday took oath as the 50th Chief Justice of India (CJI) and on the occasion he received the divine blessings of Lord Sri Venkateswara.

The Vedic Pundits of Tirumala offered him blessings in New Delhi.

TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy along with Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy who had formally met the CJI at his office, offered Theertha Prasadams, TTD calendar and diary to the new Chief Justice of India after Veda Aasirvachanam by the pundits.