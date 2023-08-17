Clean Chittoor Dairy premises on war footing: Collector Shan Mohan

Chittoor: ‘Due instructions were given for removing wastage and old machinery for clearing the area within 15 days. But it is regrettable that no quick effort was made in this regard,’ stated district Collector S Shan Mohan. Reminding that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid foundation stone for Chittoor Amul Dairy on July 4, he informed that as per the MoU, Amul Dairy should commence milk collection process within 10 months at any cost.

The Collector has inspected Chittoor Amul Dairy on Wednesday along with the heads of Amul and instructed the Dairy Development Officer to take immediate steps to remove the waste plants and old machinery from the premises of Chittoor Dairy without any delay for paving way to Amul Dairy for constructing milk processing unit as per the agreement. He reiterated that any lapses in attending the assignment of cleaning the premises of Chittoor Amul Dairy would be viewed seriously.

It may be recalled that Amul came forward to establish milk processing unit with an estimated cost of Rs 381 crore ensuring employment opportunity to more than 5,000 unemployed candidates, besides benefiting two lakh dairy farmers. District cooperative officer Brahma Reddy, DDO Ravi Chandran and others accompanied the Collector.