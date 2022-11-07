CM Jagan fulfilled 98.4% of poll assurances in 3 years: Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy

Tirupati: YSRCP cadres celebrated Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's 'Praja Sankalpa Yatra' which completed five years on Sunday. Minister for Energy, Environment, Forests and Mining Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy unfurled the party flag at his camp office in Tirupati and cut the cake. Addressing the party workers, he said that it is a festival for the family members of YSRCP as the CM's Yatra completed five years.

He undertook the Padayatra on November 6, 2017 and covered 3,648 kilometres for 11 months and covering all the 13 erstwhile districts in the state. Through this yatra, Jagan came across the people's problems and their needs based on which the party manifesto was drafted.

Further, to his credit the CM could fulfil 98.44 per cent of poll promises mentioned in the manifesto in three years which no other CM had ever done. Thus, the CM became an ideal leader for all other CMs in the country, Peddireddi said. MLC KRJ Bharath, ZP Chairman Govindappa Srinivasulu, TTD board member Pokala Ashok Kumar and others took part.

At another programme held at Maruthi Nagar, MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy garlanded the statue of Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy and led the celebrations. He said that Jagan's padayatra was the longest ever taken by any political leader across the world. During the course, he mingled with at least 20,000-25,000 people every day and assured them that he would stand by them.

Jagan vowed to bring big changes in the lives of people of the state after coming to power and created another history by taking up the reins of power winning 151 seats out of 175. He said that the padayatra can be written with golden letters in history and gives motivation to all the emerging politicians. Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana and others participated.

In Srikalahasti, MLA Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy took part in the celebrations and said that Jagan's Praja Sankalpa yatra was undeterred by Sun, rain and cold and created history. Jagan Mohan Reddy alone can settle the accounts of everyone and works for the welfare of the people. Criticising TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, he said that had he owned a house in Kuppam, he too would have become eligible for the Jagananna's schemes. Srikalahasti devasthanam chairman A Taraka Srinivasulu and other leaders were also present.