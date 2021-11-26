CM Jagan should stop 'Work from home' culture: Nadendla Manohar

Tirupati: Jana Sena party Political Affairs Committee (PAC) chairman Nadendla Manohar advised Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to stop 'Work From Home' culture even as the Rayalaseema region was devastated with heavy rains and floods.

He asked the Chief Minister to make field visits to learn the facts. Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, he said large-scale damage was witnessed in Chittoor and Kadapa districts due to the cyclonic induced torrential rains causing floods in the two districts. Precious human lives were lost, cattle deaths were reported and there has been extensive damage to roads, bridges and houses. The Jana Sena leader urged the Chief Minister to personally visit the flood-hit areas to speed up the process of enumeration.

Manohar wondered on what basis Jagan could seek a financial help of Rs 6,054 crore from the Centre even without completing enumeration. He also lashed out at Ministers and ruling party MLAs who made repeated tours to various places during elections, for their failure to visit the flood victims.

Following a call given by Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, Janasainiks were were carrying out relief activities in the affected areas while the Chief Minister was confining himself to attending the Assembly session.

Jana Sena leaders Pasupulati Hariprasad, P Vijaykumar, Kiran Royal, Nagendra, Akepati Subhashini, Vinootha Kota, Arani Kavitha, Murali and others were present.