CM Jagan to take part in slew of programmes in Tirupati today

Tirupati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will be visiting Tirupati, Tirumala on Monday and Tuesday. He will reach Tirupati on Monday to present silk clothes to Lord Venkateswara on the occasion of annual Brahmotsavams. He will reach Tirupati airport at 3.15 pm by special aircraft from Vijayawada and first inaugurate Srinivasa Sethu flyover in the city at 3.50 pm at the Market yard area on Tiruchanur road. The flyover was jointly constructed by Tirupati Smart City Corporation and TTD with an outlay of Rs 650 crore.

The CM will also virtually inaugurate the hostel building of SV Arts College, Tirupati from Srinivas Sethu inauguration programme itself. He will also distribute house site allotment letters to the employees of TTD. From there, the CM will proceed to Tataiahgunta Gangamma devasthanam at 4.30 pm where he will offer prayers to the folk goddess who is considered as sister of Sri Varu. He will have darshan at the temple between 4.35 pm to 4.50 pm. He will proceed to Tirumala from there where he will inaugurate Vakulamatha and Rachana guest houses before offering the silk clothes. After worshipping the Lord again on Tuesday morning, Jagan will depart from Tirupati airport to Orvakal airport at 9 am.