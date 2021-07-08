CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy implementing Navaratnalu as a Yagna, says Deputy CM Narayana Swamy

Tirupati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy surpassed his father Y S Rajasekhara Reddy in extending slew of welfare schemes through Navaratnalu which he is implementing like a sacred Yagna for the sake of the poor, said Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy.

Addressing the first District Agriculture Advisory Board (AAB) meeting and also reviewing the Housing programme at SVU Auditorium here on Wednesday, Narayana Swamy said that Jagannanna layout soon take shape as 'Jagananna township' heralding a new era in the lives of lakhs of poor in the state. Contrary to the previous governments housing scheme, the Jaganna layouts coming up would have all facilities for the poor to lead a happy life with their families.

Housing Minister Ranganadha Raju said that the ordeal of women suffering with no proper dwelling which was witnessed by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy during his long Padayatra spurred him to take up the massive housing scheme for which the government acquired 35,000 acre land for providing house site pattas to 31 lakh poor.

In the first phase, the minister said statewide 17.60 lakh houses were sanctioned and added that as many as 17,005 new villages with all facilities will come up soon. Recalling that Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the Housing scheme in Chittoor district with the distribution of 17,000 house site pattas to women at a grand function held near Srikalahasthi, he said the district was now in second position with regard to grounding of houses constructions and patted the district administration for the achievement.

To expedite the construction of houses, the government made available the required cement, steel and sand to the beneficiaries and also set up a toll free number to receive any complaints for solving them promptly, he said adding that with the construction of houses on a massive scale about Rs 4 lakh crore worth assets would be created in the state. Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said the Rythu Bharosa Kendrams (RBKs) would provide all the required support to farmers to make agriculture viable. In memory of YSR's outstanding services to farmers, the government decided to celebrate his birthday on July 8 and also conduct Rythu Chaitanya Yatra from July 9 to 22. AAB district president Ramachandra Reddy said efforts were on to set up Mango and Tomato Board, the main crops in Chittoor district for the benefit of farmers.