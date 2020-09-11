CM YS Jagan working for women welfare: Deputy CM K Narayana Swamy

Tirupati: Deputy CM K Narayana Swamy said that CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is showing very much interest for women welfare in the AP Sate. On Friday, DyCM Swamy launched the YSR Asara scheme in a programme which was held at MCT office in Tirupati. In this connection addressing the SHGS women DyCM Swamy mentioned that CM is helping the self help group women irrespective of caste and religion. All the economically backward women who belonged to SC, ST, BC, Minority are eligible to obtain government financial aid under YSR Asara scheme , he added.

CM Jagan took measures to implement his Padayatra assurances which he had assured to women before the 2019 elections. In the line CM is implementing partial liquor prohibition in the state and downsized the liquor shops number, Deputy CM said.

He criticised that opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu never did this type of welfare work for women.

On this occasion Deputy CM K N Swamy handed over the Bank Check for Rs 99.93 crores to 98772 women groups as Asara scheme installment amount. Later, Tirupati MLA Bhuman Karunkar Reddy handed over the Rs 3026 crores check to 900 SHG women groups of the city.

MLA Bhumana said that the Government is working over women problems, CM YS Jagan already instructed the all the departments higher officials to sort out the women grievances day to day without any delay.

In the programme, SatyaVedu MLA Adimulam, District Collector Dr N Bharath Guptha, JC Chandramouli and MCT Commissioner PS Girisha were present.