Collector pushes for grassroots yoga drive under Yogandhra-2025

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar directed officials to identify district-level yoga instructors and mandal-wise master trainees to take the ‘Yogandhra-2025’ initiative to the grassroots. He held a virtual meeting with senior officials on Friday evening to chalk out the implementation plan for the next one month.

Joint Collector Shubham Bansal, Commissioner N Mourya and Gudur Sub Collector Raghavendra Meena participated in the meeting, during which the Collector underlined the importance of spreading awareness about yoga from village to district level. He called for a coordinated action plan to involve the public and ensure the success of the campaign. Dr Venkateswar said each mandal should have four master trainers, with each trainer tasked with training at least 50 individuals — aiming to train 25,000 to 30,000 people in each mandal. A five-session training programme for master trainers is scheduled for May 24 and 25.

Village secretariat staff have been directed to go door-to-door to create awareness and facilitate registrations. The responsibility for registering participants from all levels — villages, mandals, districts, Visakhapatnam, and other locations — lies with the secretariat officials.

District-level, mandal-level, and village-level committees are being set up to conduct various activities and competitions under the Yogandhra-2025 campaign. Special awareness programmes will be held at key tourist sites on May 29 in Tirupati, June 4 at Chandragiri Fort, and June 11 and 17 at Srikalahasti and Sriharikota.

Municipal Commissioners have been instructed to promote the initiative through wall paintings at crowded public places. Officials from DRDA, DWCRA, DWMA, MEPMA, ICDS, TTD, Police Department, and educational institutions have been directed to ensure registration of their staff and students. Officials from various departments including Tirupati, Srikalahasti and Sullurpet RDOs Ramamohan, Bhanu Prakash Reddy and Kiranmayi also participated in the virtual meeting.