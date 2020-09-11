Cops step up security at all temples in Tirupati

Tirupati: In the backdrop of Antarvedi incident in which a temple chariot was burnt, security has been beefed up at all 656 temples in Tirupati urban district.

Further, the police also issued notices under AP Public Safety Act to 151 temples in the urban district directing the temple managements to immediately install CC cameras in their shrines to ensure round the clock vigil in and around the temple.

Urban SP A Ramesh Reddy, who along with senior police officials of urban district and TTD officials, took up extensive inspection in Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara, including the temple Ratham on Friday, informed that instructions were issued to all police stations in the district seeking the officers to inspect the temples in their jurisdiction to make a critical review of the security in and around the shrines for follow up measures to ensure foolproof security.

The police would also sensitise the temple officials, staff and also the public in the surroundings to be alert and inform any incidents major or minor to the police who will land in 10-15 minutes after receipt of information for any appropriate action to handle the situation. The SP also warned the mischievous elements trying to take advantage of any such incidents in temples or holy places to disturb communal harmony, peace and foment trouble directly or indirectly or through social media, they will be dealt with severely and affirmed that the police was geared up for keeping a round the clock vigil at all temples.

He said in view of annual Brahmotsavam of Lord Venkateswara commencing from September 19, more devotees from other states are likely to visit Tirumala for darshan, the urban police along with TTD security wing take adequate measures for ensuring safety against Covid-19. Since the temple management TTD resolved to conduct the Utsavam including daily Vahana sevas in Ekantham, confining the religious celebrations to within the temple, allowing only devotees holding tickets booked online in advance for darshan during the nine days of Brahmotsavam also considered most holy by devotees for darshan of God, more devotees from other states expected, he explained.