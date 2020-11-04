Covid testing lab inaugurated at IISER Tirupati

Tirupati: IISER Tirupati has been supporting the efforts of the Government of Andhra Pradesh in its fight against Covid pandemic. The Institute had also provided one RT-PCR machine to SVIMS to augment its Covid testing facilities.

On the specific request of the state government to the Institute to set up a Virology Lab with Covid testing facilities to further augment the samples testing facilities in the state, the Institute took up the challenge to set up the same in its transit campus in a record time of three months.

The facility has a state-of-the-art laboratory testing equipment set up strictly in accordance with the safety infrastructure and protocols as prescribed by ICMR. This facility will go a long way in not only increasing the virus testing facility but will also enable scientific research in virology.

The facility was inaugurated by Prof K N Ganesh, Director, IISER Tirupati on Wednesday. Prof K N Satyanarayana, Director, IIT Tirupati, faculty and officials graced the occasion.