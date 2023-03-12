CPI gen secy demands deletion of fake votes in Tirupati

CPI national general secretary D Raja urged Chief Election Commissioner (New Delhi) to take immediate steps to delete the fake voters, to ensure free and fair MLC elections in the state of Andhra Pradesh. In a letter to CEO on Saturday, Raja said with the support of unethical and corrupt officials 15,000 fake votes i.e. non-graduates were enrolled in Tirupati alone (for graduates constituency) and such fake voters enrolments are there in all constituencies all over the state.





If non-graduates were allowed to vote, the very purpose of election to the graduates constituency will be defeated and democracy will be jeopardised, he said, enclosing a list of voters, alleging them as fake. Raja said he visited some of the localities, including Sundaraiah Nagar in Tirupati on March 8 to verify the voters list and found irregularities in the electoral list.





The communist leaders wanted the polling be conducted under the supervision of police officials from other states to ensure peaceful voting, as the YSRCP is readying for creating chaos on the polling day, so as to get its candidates elected by hook or crook.





In the list, the copies of which were released to press, the CPI general secretary gave shocking details, including two rowdy-sheeters, one who studied up to Class 5 and another Class 10, many illiterates, construction workers, autorickshaw drivers who have no degree were found as voters while bulk votes were enrolled in the houses owned by YSRCP leaders and activists.





Meanwhile, the Left parties, Congress, TDP and AAO jointly took out a rally in the city on Saturday demanding free and fair polls in the MLC elections. Holding party flags, banners and placards demanding to take action on bogus voters and strict measures to prevent bogus voting, the activists marched on the road between Ambedkar statue and Gandhi statue near RTC bus stand. The leaders later addressing the gathering in one voice demanded to prevent bogus voting in the election.











