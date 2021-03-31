Credit for Tirupati development squarely goes to BJP: GVL Narasimha Rao

Tirupati: The credit for development of Tirupati squarely goes to BJP and not to any other party, said BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, Narasimha Rao said various developmental initiatives were taken up only with the Central fundsand added none of the MPs of other parties elected from Tirupati did nothing in bringing development projects.

"Modi mark can be seen in every development work be it international airport, development of Tirupati railway station, roads, Smart City Project in the pilgrim city," he said reiterating what his party State president Somu Veerrraju dared the opponents of BJP for a public debate on Tirupati development.

He further said the BJP government sanctioned 3 electronic manufacturing clusters (EMCs) near Tirupati, against 38 in the whole of the country and added that plans are afoot for operation of international air services from Tirupati Airport which was developed with an outlay of Rs 7,000 crore to facilitate international flights also to accelerate the growth of Tirupati region. In addition, the Centre also sanctioned Industrial Manufacturing Clusters atSrikalahasti and Yerpedu, he added.

Seeking the voters to decide on the merit of the candidate contesting the by-election, he asked them if they want to vote to a person who rendered personal service to Chief Minister Jagan or to a person who rendered service to the public, indirectly hitting at YSRCP nominee.

He further said in the recently inaugurated Kurnool airport also, the Centre provided 80 per cent of the cost of the airport.

Party spokesperson S Srinivas was also present. Later at meeting held to enable BJP activists to interact with party nominee K Ratna Prabha, the BJP leaders said that Jana Sena Party is extending total support to BJP candidate and Pawan Kalyan agreed to campaign in support of Ratna Prabha.

BJP MLC PV Madhav said that Ratna Prabha by virtue of her 40-year long service in various positions in the government is fully aware of the problems faced by the people and electing such a person will help to get solutions to various public issues.

Former Minister Ch Adinarayana Reddy, party leaders Suryanarayana Raju, Bhanuprakash Reddy and others also spoke.